Image copyright Nick Irving Image caption Roy Meadwell was trying to reconnect with his ex-fiancée

A man who posed as his ex-fiancée's dead mother in a bid to win her back has been sentenced.

Roy Meadwell, 51, from Yeovil, broke the terms of a restraining order when he sent Kay Wimbury a letter pretending to be the ghost of her mother.

The letter told Ms Wimbury she had made a "terrible mistake" in rejecting Meadwell and added "all you have to do is call him", Exeter Crown Court heard.

He was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for two years.

Meadwell had been banned from contacting Ms Wimbury after assaulting her in December 2016.

He was also banned from entering Cornwall - where she lived - by the restraining order, but visited the county on four occasions.

'Sword of Damocles'

In July 2017, he went to the Willow Moon psychic shop in Cornwall for a consultation, and took a leaflet which he included in the anonymous letter.

The letter did not name Meadwell but spoke of "the man who sacrificed everything for you" and urged her "all you have to do is to call him".

Another anonymous message, supposedly from a well wisher, but sent by Meadwell, said "OMG, can't you see the greatness in this man".

Ms Wimbury told the jury she knew the letters came from Meadwell because they contained details of their life together that only he knew, including a reference to a Christmas ornament which she had been left by her mother, and fixed by Meadwell.

Recorder Martin Meeke, QC, told Meadwell: "This sentence is suspended for two years and it is designed to have the Sword of Damocles hanging over you for as long as I can.

"The restraining order is still in force and if you contact Kay Wimbury again you will go straight inside."