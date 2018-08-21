Image copyright Met Police Image caption Police say Charles (Charlie) Riddington travelled to Germany from Manchester after the killing

A suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a man outside a gym nearly two years ago has been arrested in northern Cyprus, police say.

Charles Riddington was held on suspicion of motoring offences in the Turkish-controlled part of the country.

Scotland Yard had offered a reward for information about Riddington, wanted over the murder of George Barker.

Mr Barker, from Kent, was stabbed to death outside the Double K Gym in Bexley, south-east London, in 2016.

But the Met Police say Mr Riddington's arrest in northern Cyprus is for "local matters" and they will not become involved until those are dealt with.

Mr Barker, 24, of South Darenth, was found dead at the gym on 14 November 2016, days after the birth of his daughter.

He had suffered stab wounds to his chest and abdomen.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption George Barker died from stab wounds to his chest and abdomen

Police announced the £10,000 reward in January.

They said Mr Riddington was known to have travelled to Dusseldorf, in Germany, under the name Barry Ryan but did not know of his whereabouts.

Turkish media reported that he had been using a number of aliases and was being questioned about identification papers used when driving.

Scotland Yard said in a statement: "Our understanding is that he has been arrested for local matters and that an investigation is ongoing. We await the outcome of that investigation.

"The Metropolitan Police is continuing with its investigation into the murder of George Barker and continue to work tirelessly to bring the offender to justice by all lawful and legitimate means."

At the time of the death the Met said they believed five men had been inside the gym in Stable Lane, waiting for Mr Barker - a regular there - to arrive.