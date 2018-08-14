Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Cyclist David Worthington died after being seriously injured in a crash involving a coach

A coroner has said he will write to the organisers of an amateur cycling event following a rider's death.

David Worthington, 51, from Pontefract, died in hospital after he collided with a coach during the 2017 Tour de Yorkshire Sportive.

Senior coroner Christopher Dorries told an inquest he will contact organisers Human Race about "future risk assessment procedures".

Mr Worthington's family said they hoped "lessons can be learned".

The BBC has approached Human Race for a comment.

At Sheffield Coroner's Court earlier, Mr Dorries recorded a narrative verdict, saying Mr Worthington had been travelling at about 30mph to 35mph when he collided with the coach as he rounded a "limited visibility bend".

He said: "The visibility was limited for both cyclist and coach driver. Mr Worthington braked hard and attempted to miss the vehicle but was unable to do so."

The court previously heard Mr Worthington hit the coach as it pulled out of Plank Gate on to Finkle Street Lane, having been forced to turn around due to a low bridge near Wortley on 30 April 2017.

He died in hospital six days after the collision as a result of his injuries.

Image copyright Google Image caption The coach had reversed into Plank Gate and was turning right on to Finkle Street Lane at the time of the crash

Coach driver David Lockley told the inquest he had not seen any cyclists on Finkle Street Lane until he reversed in to Plank Gate and was not aware of the event taking place.

Mr Dorries said he rejected that evidence but did not criticise Mr Lockley's actions, and there was no "easy solution" to the situation.

Pledging to write to Human Race, he said: "I'm happy to accept that this was a well organised event in many regards...but launching 2,900 cyclists onto public roads, even first thing on a Sunday morning, is a serious undertaking requiring minute planning.

"If nothing else, this case perhaps demonstrates that the unexpected is not perhaps quite as rare as might be hoped."

Speaking after the inquest Mr Worthington's wife, Caren, said: "I hope that lessons can be learned from this incident to prevent anyone else feeling the pain that I have felt since David's death."