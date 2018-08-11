Image copyright UK Parliament Image caption Andrew Griffiths faces fresh calls to stand down as an MP

Scores of protestors pressing for an MP to leave his post in the wake of a sexting scandal have demonstrated in his constituency.

Andrew Griffiths resigned as small business minister after a newspaper published lewd text messages sent to two barmaids by the married politician.

He remains the MP for Burton and Uttoxeter, which has prompted an outcry from some locals.

The group gathered with placards, with one branding him a "misogynist."

Mr Griffiths, 47, has been contacted by the BBC for comment over the protest in Burton Upon Trent, attended by more than 100 people.

Protestor Jessica Eaton believes the MP should step down

Protest organiser Jessica Eaton told the BBC: "We can't let this situation slide and do nothing. If he's not fit to be in a ministerial position then why is he fit enough to be our MP?"

On Facebook, she wrote: "This protest is NOT party or politic specific - no matter your political leaning, you are welcome. This is about us rejecting his behaviours and attitudes."

Members of the Burton and Uttoxeter MP's local Conservative association discussed his future on Monday, Mr Griffiths did not attend the meeting.

More than 100 members attended the East Staffordshire Conservative Association meeting, and were told no decision on Mr Griffiths' future would be made until the outcome of an independent investigation was completed.

More than 100 people gathered at the protest

The contents of messages sent by Mr Griffiths were revealed in the Sunday Mirror in July.

Mr Griffiths apologised for the "deep embarrassment" caused to the prime minister and the government, in a statement made to the newspaper.

He reportedly sent two women more than 2,000 messages in three weeks.