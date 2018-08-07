Image copyright Family handout Image caption Joel Urhie's body was found inside the house after the blaze in Deptford

The death of a seven-year-old boy killed in a house fire is being treated as murder, the Met Police has said.

Joel Urhie was found after a "very severe fire" at his home in Adolphus Street, Deptford, south-east London, in the early hours.

Joel's mother and sister managed to escape. His father John said: "It's terrible, the pain we cannot forget."

Det Supt Jane Corrigan said the force has "no idea" what motive there was but that it is believed the fire was arson.

"An innocent seven-year-old boy has lost his life in what should have been the safest place for him, his home," she said.

"We believe that the fire was started deliberately but at this stage I am unable to go into any further detail due to operational reasons."

There are no suspects at the moment, the Met said.

The BBC has identified more than 90 murder investigations which have been launched across the capital this year.