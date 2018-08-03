Image copyright Family handout Image caption Duncan Tomlin died in hospital two days after his arrest in July 2014

Three Sussex Police officers have been cleared of gross misconduct over the death of an epileptic man who was restrained face down in a police van.

Duncan Tomlin, 32, from Oxfordshire, was detained after a disturbance in Haywards Heath on 26 July 2014.

He stopped breathing and was taken to hospital, but died two days later.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) concluded the officers did not breach their professional standards during the incident.

Sgt Christopher Glasspool and PCs Jamie Jackson and Daniel Jewell had denied misconduct and gross misconduct.

In a statement, IOPC regional director Sarah Green described it as "a tragic case in which a young man lost his life".

She said: "My thoughts are with Duncan's family and friends and all those affected by his untimely death.

"Our investigation was necessary to examine the actions of officers that night. We found they had a case to answer over their actions. A panel today has concluded they acted in line with their professional standards during the incident.

"Our full investigation report has been provided to HM Coroner to help inform the inquest into Duncan's death that will take place in due course."