A second Conservative-run council has set out plans to strip back services to the "legal minimum" amid calls for talks with central government.

East Sussex County Council (ESCC) said it had saved £129m since 2010 and had to be realistic about the future.

The authority has confirmed it may only be able to offer services it is legally obliged to provide. The government has not yet commented.

Northamptonshire council also proposed "radical service reductions" this week.

'Counterproductive choices'

The council's chief executive, Becky Shaw, said: "Our core offer paints an honest picture of the minimum that we realistically need to provide in the future and we want to use this as the basis for discussion with the government, partner organisations and residents in East Sussex."

She said that included:

Services for vulnerable children and adults with critical or substantial need

Sufficient maintenance of highways

Trading standards

Road safety services

A core library and information service

A limited number of household waste disposal centres

Statutory planning functions.

The council said it was facing significant reductions in funding from central government and demand for social care was soaring.

It stated more than 25% of East Sussex residents were aged 65 or over - a ratio the country as a whole would not reach until 2031, it said.

A spokesperson for the authority said council leader Keith Glazier had written to James Brokenshire, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, about the "counterproductive choices" it had been forced to make.