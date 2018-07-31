Image caption Eight strike days have been planned during the summer

South Western Railway (SWR) and the RMT union have agreed to hold talks after a third 24-hour strike over the role of guards got underway.

Union members have been staging their latest 24-hour stoppage on Tuesday, with a further five strikes planned.

The RMT said it had not suspended any of the walkouts after agreeing to meet the firm on Wednesday at the conciliation service ACAS.

The company has said it hopes to run about two-thirds of normal services.

No SWR trains are running between Teddington and Shepperton, between Leatherhead and Dorking and on routes from Bristol Temple Meads.

The operator said a "reduced service" would run on other routes while services on the Isle of Wight would be unaffected.

Image caption South Western Railway said about two-thirds of trains would run

The RMT union has previously called for a "cast-iron guarantee" of guards on trains, while SWR has said it has assured the union "time and time again" that guards would be maintained.

The company said its proposal would see a guard rostered on all services, but would allow trains to operate if, "in exceptional circumstances such as service disruption, no guard was available".

'Frustrating industrial action'

The union has previously said changing the role of guards and extending driver-only services would compromise staff and passenger safety, which the government denies.

SWR said the union had already agreed to "proposals similar to ours with another train operator, Greater Anglia".

It thanked customers for their "ongoing patience as the RMT continues with its frustrating industrial action".

Previous walkouts took place last Saturday and Thursday, and the remaining strikes are scheduled on 4, 11, 18, 31 August and 1 September.

The two sides had previously met for talks in May and June.