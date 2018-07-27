Image copyright York Mix Image caption Lightning strikes flashed across York during a storm on Friday morning

Rail services on the East Coast mainline and across Yorkshire have been disrupted after lightning strikes damaged signalling.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) advised passengers not to travel on Friday "due to the extreme weather conditions and signalling failure throughout the route".

Meanwhile all lines between Leeds and York were blocked as trains stopped.

The signalling centre in York was also hit by lightning strikes.

Information boards showed serious disruption on rail services running through Yorkshire.

Network Rail said there "severe weather had caused widespread disruption" and passengers should check travel plans.

Image copyright BTP Image caption Information boards showed serious disruption on the rail services running through Yorkshire

Train operator Northern said train services between Leeds and York would be disrupted by up to an hour or cancelled because of the weather.

The firm said that staff were "on site and attempting to reset systems so trains can resume running".

Commuter David Renwick tweeted that severe thunder and lightning had struck and he said the information boards were off at York railway station.

Three houses were also hit by lightning in York as bad weather hit the area.

Fire and rescue crews were called to homes in Nether Poppleton, Wiggington, and Carrfield in York.

The homes were damaged by the lightning, but there are no reports of injuries.