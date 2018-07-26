Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gareth Barry has returned to training after being given compassionate leave, West Bromwich Albion said

The brother of West Bromwich Albion and former England footballer Gareth Barry has been killed in a crash.

Marc Barry, 38, from Westfield in East Sussex, died when his Mercedes van and a Nissan Qashqai collided on 19 July.

His family described the painter and decorator as "a very sociable guy" and said "he will be missed terribly".

West Brom head coach Darren Moore said Barry, 37, was granted compassionate leave after the crash and had returned to training this week.

His brother's white Mercedes Vito van collided with a black Nissan Qashqai at about 07:00 BST between Westfield and Brede, according to Sussex Police.

'One of the boys'

In a statement the family said Marc grew up in Hastings and lived in the area his whole life, surrounded by many friends and family.

They described him as "a typical bloke who was 'one of the boys'", who "loved his designer clothes and always dressed smart - except when he was at work".

Albion head coach Moore said Barry would be given more compassionate leave if required, adding: "This is terrible news for Gareth and his family and everyone at the club extends their condolences."

Police have asked anyone who witnessed the crash or has any dashcam or CCTV footage from the area to contact them.