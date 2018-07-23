Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Police issued CCTV images from the store at the time of the attack

Three men have been arrested after a three-year-old boy was seriously injured in a suspected acid attack.

The boy was "deliberately attacked" at Home Bargains in Worcester at 14:15 BST on Saturday, West Mercia Police said.

The men, aged 22, 25 and 26, were arrested in London on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

The boy has been discharged from hospital after being treated for serious burns to his arm and face.

The "long-term implications" of the boy's injuries are unknown, the force said.

Ch Supt Mark Travis said previously the motive for the attack is so far "unclear".

Image copyright PA Image caption The attack happened at a branch of Home Bargains in Worcester

A 39-year-old man from Wolverhampton arrested on Sunday on suspicion of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm remains in police custody.

The boy was in a pushchair with his family at Shrub Hill Retail Park, in Tallow Hill, when "acid or a corrosive substance" was either "thrown at or sprayed towards him", police said.

Det Insp Tony Garner said: "We'd like to thank everyone who shared our appeal over the weekend and contacted us with information; all of this is helping us to build up a better picture of this incident.

"We're continuing to urge anyone else with information to contact us."

Robin Walker, MP for Worcester, described the attack as "horrific".

"The shock will be universal. Anyone conducting such an attack on a small child is just appalling," he said.