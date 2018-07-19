Image copyright Google Image caption The car was stolen from Marie Drive in Acocks Green

An Audi with a four-week-old baby girl in the back was car-jacked in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said the baby was later found safe and well at a local health centre.

The mother, who suffered leg injuries in the theft, will "shortly be reunited" with her child, the force said.

The car-jacking happened in Marie Drive in Acocks Green just after 16:00 BST.

Police believe the stolen car was driven in the direction of Solihull.

Officers are continuing to search for the grey Audi A3 S-line, registration BJ66 YLV.