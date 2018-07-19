Birmingham car-jacking: Car stolen with baby in back
An Audi with a four-week-old baby girl in the back was car-jacked in Birmingham.
West Midlands Police said the baby was later found safe and well at a local health centre.
The mother, who suffered leg injuries in the theft, will "shortly be reunited" with her child, the force said.
The car-jacking happened in Marie Drive in Acocks Green just after 16:00 BST.
Police believe the stolen car was driven in the direction of Solihull.
Officers are continuing to search for the grey Audi A3 S-line, registration BJ66 YLV.