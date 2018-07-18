Image copyright Family handout/PA Image caption Pte Sean Benton was the first of four young soldiers to die at the base

A coroner holding a fresh inquest into the death of a young soldier at Deepcut barracks more than 20 years ago is expected to deliver his verdict later.

Pte Sean Benton, 20, from Hastings, was found with five gunshot wounds to his chest at the Surrey army base in 1995.

He was the first of four young recruits to die there between 1995 and 2002.

The soldier's death was originally recorded as suicide but a fresh inquest was ordered after a family campaign, amid allegations of prolonged bullying.

His sister Tracy Lewis, who is expected to attend the hearing at Woking Coroner's Court, has said throughout the inquest that she wants to hear the truth.

She and her brother Tony Benton - Pte Benton's twin - fought for years for a full investigation into the case.

Their mother Linda, who also fought to see evidence about the circumstances of her son's death, died in 2015.

Pte Benton's twin, Tony Benton, and sister, Tracy Lewis, were granted a fresh inquest at the High Court

In January, Judge Coroner Peter Rook QC said the scope of the first inquest in 1995 had been "limited" and by engaging Article Two of the Human Rights Act, he had enabled a "broader" inquiry.

He is expected to spend up to five hours delivering his verdict on Wednesday.

The inquest has heard claims of bullying and harassment at the base - at one stage, Pte Benton confided in his sister he had been "shackled" and made to parade around the canteen.

Fellow recruits described Deepcut as an "oppressive place" with claims that "beasting" was taking place, along with humiliating punishments and physical and mental abuse.

A first hearing led to a finding that Pte Sean Benton - seen here as a young teenager - killed himself in 1995

The inquest heard Pte Benton had died shortly after being told he was going to be discharged.

A note found after his death had said: "I just want a career in the army."

Shortly after the inquest began, the Army apologised to Pte Benton's family and said there were "a number of things that could and should have been better".