Large grass fire tackled near Heathrow

Image copyright London Fire Brigade Image caption The blaze is not believed to be affecting flights to or from Heathrow Airport

Nearly 100 firefighters are dealing with a large grass fire near Heathrow Airport.

Fifteen fire engines had been sent to the blaze, in Staines Road, Feltham, which broke out at about 16:00 BST.

Grass and scrubland over about five hectares was alight, London Fire Brigade said.

A spokesman for Heathrow Airport said the fire was having "no impact" on its flights and both runways were running normally.

Image copyright London Fire Brigade Image caption London Fire Brigade said 15 fire engines had been sent to the blaze, in Staines Road, Feltham

Fourteen horses were evacuated from a nearby field.

There have been no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire was not yet known but a spokeswoman for the fire service said it was likely to be related to the long stretch of dry weather.

She added it was difficult to say when the fire would be out, adding, "grass fires are very unpredictable".