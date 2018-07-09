Image copyright PA Image caption Tennis fans at Wimbledon make sure they don't miss out on the football

England fans up and down the country gathered on Saturday afternoon to gaze at screens large and small as the football team did more than enough to keep supporters' hopes alive.

Fists were pumped, beer was showered, throats were hoarsened by frenzied cheering - and now loins are being girded for Wednesday, when a victory over Croatia would see England reach only their second ever World Cup Final.

The kick-off is at 1900 BST, the weather is forecast to be sunny and the only thing left to decide is: where will you be watching?

Here are a few ideas from previous matches - and you can use the form at the bottom of the page to let us know about your plans for the semi-final.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption "There's more than one Gareth Southgate...." Fans outdoors in Bristol are unlikely to be mistaken for the England manager as they have forgotten their waistcoats

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fans on Brighton beach were treated to a thrilling action movie

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The hot weather led to two types on fan on display

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fans at the Lord Stamford pub in Manchester combined celebration with selfie-taking

Image copyright Birmingham Royal Ballet Image caption Dancers from Birmingham Royal Ballet watch the England v Sweden match in the wings during their performance of La Fille mal gardée at the Bristol Hippodrome

