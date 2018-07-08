Did England fans celebrate their World Cup win too much?
After England made it through to a first World Cup semi-final for 28 years, inevitably there were wild celebrations from long-suffering fans.
However, police officers and the public have criticised some supporters after cars and other property were damaged in the wake of the 2-0 win over Sweden in Samara.
An ambulance car was danced on in London, and a taxi suffered a similar fate in Nottingham.
A branch of Ikea was also targeted.
"We are aware of a small group of fans celebrating the match result in one of our stores," the company tweeted.
"Being both British and Swedish, we were on the edge of our seats during the game and we would like to say 'grattis!'."
London Ambulance Service said one of its vehicles was damaged by celebrating fans along Borough High Street, with the car now requiring repairs.
Smoke bombs were let off inside pubs, while large crowds blocked roads and tram lines, causing traffic disruption.
Police also reported dealing with a greater number of incidents.
"Interesting fact. We have had double the amount of police logs today than what we had on New Year's Eve," said Dan Brenchley from Devon and Cornwall Police.
Images of fans celebrating by jumping on cars drew strong responses on social media, with many calling for the culprits to be identified.
Other fans were happy to soak in the atmosphere and savour the occasion of a famous win.