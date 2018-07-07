Image copyright Reuters Image caption Gareth Southgate masks have been doing brisk business

The country has come to a standstill as England battle with Sweden for a place in the World Cup semi-finals.

Pubs are packed, barbecues are burning and towns are tense as millions watch the game.

The match - taking place in the Russian city of Samara - kicked off at 15:00.

With the country basking in a heatwave, hundreds of thousands of fans are watching the game on big screens at events up and down the country.

Our reporters have been out and about to capture a nation gripped by World Cup fever.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fans at Croydon Boxpark are roaring the Three Lions on

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption These fans at Wimbledon have more than the tennis on their minds

If you are not watching the game (really?!) and happen to be travelling by bus in Birmingham, you'll notice some World Cup touches to your ticket.

Image copyright Darren Carnall Image caption True colours: One fan showed his support for England at Pride in London

It's William's first proper World Cup. "England will win because they have been winning all the games," he said. "I'll be happy if the win."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Fans in Bristol were basking in another glorious day in front of a big outdoor screen

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pre-match superstitions can be strange

Millions will be watching the game at home, in pubs and fan parks across the country.

At one sports club in Northamptonshire, one wag thought they'd ease the pre-match tension - with some Abba.

Image copyright Fran Corbett Image caption Fran Corbett is sporting her patriotic headwear

Believe it or not, not all footie fans in England are backing the Three Lions.

In this corner of west London things have a decidedly Scandinavian feel.

Image caption Sweden's fans are quietly confident

Image caption Pre-match nerves were evident in Sunderland

Image copyright Philip Toscano/PA Image caption Wimbledon's guest of honour Sir Bobby Charlton will probably slip out of Centre Court quietly for the game

If you're feeling a bit anxious ahead of kick-off, this calming recital of Three Lions might calm the nerves a bit.