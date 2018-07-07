World Cup 2018: England fans gather to watch quarter-final
The country has come to a standstill as England battle with Sweden for a place in the World Cup semi-finals.
Pubs are packed, barbecues are burning and towns are tense as millions watch the game.
The match - taking place in the Russian city of Samara - kicked off at 15:00.
With the country basking in a heatwave, hundreds of thousands of fans are watching the game on big screens at events up and down the country.
Our reporters have been out and about to capture a nation gripped by World Cup fever.
If you are not watching the game (really?!) and happen to be travelling by bus in Birmingham, you'll notice some World Cup touches to your ticket.
It's William's first proper World Cup. "England will win because they have been winning all the games," he said. "I'll be happy if the win."
Millions will be watching the game at home, in pubs and fan parks across the country.
At one sports club in Northamptonshire, one wag thought they'd ease the pre-match tension - with some Abba.
Believe it or not, not all footie fans in England are backing the Three Lions.
In this corner of west London things have a decidedly Scandinavian feel.
If you're feeling a bit anxious ahead of kick-off, this calming recital of Three Lions might calm the nerves a bit.