Two men given 20 years for the shooting of a restaurant owner could soon be freed after they were re-sentenced.

Abdul Jabbar and Faisal Saraj were among five men from Birmingham to have their conspiracy to murder convictions quashed at the Court of Appeal in May.

The Criminal Cases Review Commission said it had been given new information by the Crown Prosecution Service which had a bearing on their convictions.

They were given 14 years for conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

Omran Rashid, 41, of Heather Road, Small Heath, Wassab Khan, 39, of Churchill Road, Small Heath, and Abdul Maroof, 36, of Herrick Road, Washwood Heath, originally jailed for 24 years, were given 17 years on Friday for the lesser offence.

Jabbar, 26, of Bracebridge Road, Moseley, and Saraj, 27, of Kelynmead Road, Stechford, who have been detained in a young offender institution, were given the 14-year term due to their "relative youth" and lack of previous convictions.

Shot in leg

They were originally sentenced after Mohammed Afsar was shot in the leg in Normacot in 2010 to "punish him for his steadfast refusal to give into threats", the men's trial heard in 2011.

But the CCRC said it had new material, which could not be released, which was potentially relevant as to whether the men intended to commit grievous bodily harm rather than to murder.

Re-sentencing them Lord Justice Davis described the shooting as a "retribution attack following threats previously made" and added that some defendants "may be due for release very shortly".

Speaking after the hearing, lawyers for the five men said Jabbar and Saraj should be released imminently.