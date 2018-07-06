Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Drunk gulls have trouble standing, but most recover after vomiting

Drunken gulls "stinking of alcohol" are being taken for treatment to an RSPCA centre in Somerset.

"Disoriented and confused" birds are being rescued along the south coast of Devon and in Dorset after apparently feeding on waste from a brewery.

Officials from the centre in West Hatch, Taunton, said the birds struggled to stand, but seemed to recover after vomiting.

Calls to rescue drunk gulls started coming into the centre in mid-June.

'Vans smell of pubs'

Since then, many birds with the same symptoms have undergone treatment.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Drunk birds have been found in Bridport, Dawlish, Seaton, Colyton, Exmouth, Exeter, Sidmouth, Starcross, Budleigh Salterton and Lyme Regis

"At first the birds look like they have botulism but then, after vomiting, most seem to recover," said RSPCA officer Jo Daniel.

"But the birds absolutely stink of alcohol when we collect them so now our vans smell like pubs."

'Gulls' night out'

RSPCA vet David Couper said the birds were staggering around and losing their balance "just like a person would if they'd had too much to drink".

"The birds appear disoriented and confused and struggle to stand," he said.

"I'd urge any local vets who see birds coming in with similar symptoms to give them a chance to recover from the effects of the alcohol."

RSPCA officer Clara Scully said: "They've really been suffering with hangovers after a gulls' night out."

The RSPCA is urging local breweries and distilleries to check waste is secure and that wildlife cannot get to it.