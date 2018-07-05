Image copyright The Yorkshire Regiment/Facebook Image caption Pte Reece Miller had served with the Yorkshire Regiment since 2009

The body of a soldier who died in Estonia has been repatriated to RAF Brize Norton.

Pte Reece Miller, aged 29, of the 1st Battalion The Yorkshire Regiment died from a "non-battle injury" while serving in Estonia.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said Pte Miller was from Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, but would not comment on the cause of death.

His body was flown into the Oxfordshire airbase early on Thursday afternoon.

His commanding officer said he was "the very epitome of the formidable Yorkshire soldier and just the sort of bloke you want in your regiment".

The MoD said an investigation was taking place into his death.

Pte Miller had been a soldier in the regiment for nine years.