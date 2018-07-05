Image copyright Greene King Image caption Greene King said it had experienced a "challenging" year with rising costs and snowy conditions

Brewer and pub operator Greene King is to shed about 100 jobs because of "considerable cost pressures".

It said the planned restructure would affect office teams in Bury St Edmunds and Burton upon Trent but would also see 25 new roles created.

The company said it had experienced a "challenging" year with rising costs, increased competition and poor weather.

A spokesman said the decision was necessary to ensure the company is "sustainable and fit for the future".

"The industry in which we operate is facing considerable cost pressures and we are not immune," he added.

"We need to focus on supporting our pubs and believe the proposed structure will deliver a simpler, more effective way of working and at the same time reduce costs.

"This decision has not been taken lightly but is necessary to ensure that Greene King is sustainable and fit for the future."

Image copyright Geograph/N Chadwick Image caption The company has been based in Bury St Edmunds for nearly 220 years

Of the 100 jobs to go, 60 are based at Greene King's headquarters in Bury St Edmunds and 40 at Burton upon Trent.

The company said it was committed to its Suffolk base, where it has been for nearly 220 years.

Greene King employs 39,000 people and runs 2,855 pubs, restaurants and hotels in the UK through brands including Hungry Horse, Chef & Brewer and Farmhouse Inns.

'Unprecedented costs'

The company said it had made £44m in cost savings following its acquisition of Spirit two years ago.

Pre-tax profit for the group fell by 11.2% to £243m for the year to 29 April.

Chief executive Rooney Anand said it had been "a year of unprecedented cost inflation, weak consumer confidence and increased competition" and that snowy conditions had impacted trading earlier this year.

But he said the recent warm spell and the World Cup meant the outlook was stronger.