Image copyright Google Image caption Charlotte Teeling was found inside an address on Cooksey Lane on 2 March

A man has denied murdering a woman who had been reported missing.

Charlotte Teeling, 33, from Worcester, was reported missing on 26 February. Her body was found inside a property on Cooksey Lane, Kingstanding on 2 March.

Her cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

Richard Bailey, 41, also from Cooksey Lane, was later arrested in Coventry. He was remanded in custody at Birmingham Crown Court to reappear for trial on 13 August.