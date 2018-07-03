Image caption George Ormond was accused of 38 offences

A youth football coach who went on to work for Newcastle United has been convicted of a string of sex abuse offences spanning 25 years.

George Ormond "used his position of power" to abuse 18 boys and young men between 1973 and 1998, Newcastle Crown Court heard.

The 62-year-old had denied all charges but was convicted of 35 charges of indecent assault and one of indecency.

At the end of the six-week trial, he was cleared of two further charges.

Ormond will be sentenced later this week.

He coached a grassroots football club before going on to work for Newcastle United's youth system as what was described in court as a "kit man, gopher and dogsbody".

In 2002, he was jailed for six years after being found guilty of abusing seven boys under 16 between 1975 and 1999.