Image copyright TellMamaUK Image caption Images of a letter said to be promoting "Punish a Muslim Day" were widely shared online

A man has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of sending letters calling for a day of violence against Muslims in the UK.

The "Punish a Muslim Day" notes calling for a coordinated attack on Muslims were sent to addresses across the UK.

David Parnham, 35, from Lincoln, has been charged with a total of 14 offences, including soliciting to murder and staging a bomb hoax.

The letters were reportedly received in communities across England and Wales.

Mr Parnham, of St Andrew's Close in Lincoln, appeared at the Old Bailey via video link from HMP Wandsworth.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the same court on 5 October.

Mr Parham faces: