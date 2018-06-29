'Punish a Muslim Day' letter suspect appears at Old Bailey
A man has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of sending letters calling for a day of violence against Muslims in the UK.
The "Punish a Muslim Day" notes calling for a coordinated attack on Muslims were sent to addresses across the UK.
David Parnham, 35, from Lincoln, has been charged with a total of 14 offences, including soliciting to murder and staging a bomb hoax.
The letters were reportedly received in communities across England and Wales.
Mr Parnham, of St Andrew's Close in Lincoln, appeared at the Old Bailey via video link from HMP Wandsworth.
He was remanded in custody to appear at the same court on 5 October.
Mr Parham faces:
- One charge of soliciting to murder
- Two charges of sending letters promoting a "Punish a Muslim Day", encouraging the commission of offences
- Five counts of sending a hoax noxious substance
- Five charges under the Malicious Communications Act of sending threatening letters
- One charge of staging a bomb hoax