Image copyright Varley Picture Agency Image caption Julia Lee said she was "dared for a fiver" to have a go

A female rugby league referee who was a trailblazer in the sport when she controlled games in the 1980s has had her sporting life turned into a play.

Ref! tells the story of Julia Lee, from Hull, who at the age of 17 began taking charge of matches.

Ms Lee said she decided to have a go when she "got dared for a fiver".

The play has its premiere on Thursday at Craven Park, home of Hull Kingston Rovers - the club she was watching when she decided to take up the whistle.

Ms Lee, who now lives in Golcar, West Yorkshire, said she did not intend to be a referee but had seen a programme advert as she was watching a match and decided to reply.

She signed her letter simply "J. Lee" and received a response addressed to "Dear Sir", she said.

Despite some consternation by the authorities about her gender and ability she persisted and broke down many barriers.

"I felt I finally belonged when I found rugby league," Ms Lee said.

However her first game at Under-11s level "was a nightmare as I'd had no referee training at that point.

"I had to borrow kit, whistles and boots, it was scary but I always said 'Why can't I do it?'"

Later she refereed adult teams, started coaching and set up a women's team as she "wanted to be the best I could be".

On a trip to Australia in 1988 to watch a Great Britain tour she became the first woman to referee in that country.

Her career highlights were referring women's international in both Australia and New Zealand, and the Oxford and Cambridge varsity game, she said.

She retired in 2000 after being injured during a game.

She then worked for the Rugby League until recently setting up as a life coach and keynote speaker.

Ref!

The play is to be premiered at Craven Park, Hull on 5 July and is a fictional account of the fight for a woman to take charge of men's matches but it is based on the true story of Julia Lee.

It is due to tour other venues including rugby league clubs into 2019.

"Although the story is adapted, parts of it are personal so watching the show is quite emotional," she said.

Ref! is part of a larger project called Crossing The Line which aims to uncover the stories of women's participation in the sport as part of the Rugby League National Museum when it opens in 2021.