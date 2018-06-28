Image copyright Google Image caption The 19-year-old woman was attacked close to a footbridge in Leeds city centre

A 26-year-old man has been charged after a woman was sexually assaulted in Leeds city centre.

The 19-year-old suffered facial injuries during an assault near the inner ring road in the city at about 03:00 BST on Saturday.

Samuel Fortes, from Sheffield, has been charged with rape and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Mr Fortes is due to appear before magistrates in Leeds on Friday morning.