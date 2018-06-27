Man arrested over 'horrific' sex attack in Leeds
- 27 June 2018
A 26-year-old man has been arrested after a sex attack which police are treating as attempted murder.
The 19-year-old female victim suffered facial injuries during the assault near the inner ring road in Leeds at about 03:00 BST on Saturday.
Det Ch Insp Jaz Khan said: "This was a horrific attack and we have a team of specialist officers who are with the victim and her family."
The attack took place close to a footbridge next to Grace Street.