Image caption West Yorkshire Police want to trace Samuel Fortes in connection with the attack

An "horrific" sexual attack on a teenager is being treated as attempted murder.

The woman, 19, was left with facial injuries after the serious sexual assault near the inner ring road in Leeds at about 03.00 BST on Saturday.

West Yorkshire Police wants to trace Samuel Fortes, 26, in connection with the attack.

He is described by police as being about 5ft 10ins (1.7m) tall and is Portuguese.

Mr Fortes comes from the Gleadless area of Sheffield and has links to Birmingham and Leeds, the force said.

Det Ch Insp Jaz Khan said he was taking the "unusual step of appealing directly through the media" for help to find Mr Fortes.

He said: "This was a horrific attack and we have a team of specialist officers who are with the victim and her family."

The attack took place close to a footbridge adjacent to Grace Street.

A 49-year-old man arrested in connection with the attack has been released without charge.