Image copyright EPA Image caption Smile when you're winning... fans react at Croydon Box Park in London

England fans have been reacting with glee and surprise as the national team thrashed Panama 6-1 in the World Cup.

Jubilant supporters celebrated up and down the country as England recorded their biggest win ever in the competition to secure a place in the last 16.

Harry Kane played a captain's role once more with a hat-trick to become the tournament's leading scorer.

John Stones also scored two and Jesse Lingard scored England's third goal.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Near London's Shard skyscraper, supporters celebrated at Flat Iron Square

Image caption Gleeful fans at Newcastle's Times Square react after England's 6th goal

Image copyright EPA Image caption Yes really, England scored six goals

Image copyright Eddie Mitchell Image caption Hundreds also gathered at Brighton Beach to watch Harry Kane and the rest of the team triumph

Image copyright Barking Bugle Image caption Dogs dressed for the part in Norfolk... maybe their dribbling skills could be used

Image copyright Dreamland Image caption Spectators were well and truly awake at Dreamland theme park in Margate, Kent