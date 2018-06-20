Image copyright BBC/PA/Reeves family Image caption Inquests into the deaths of 10 patients, six of whom are pictured, were held in 2009

More than 450 patients died after being given powerful painkillers inappropriately at Gosport War Memorial Hospital, a report has found.

An independent panel said, taking into account missing records, a further 200 patients may have suffered a similar fate.

The report found there was a "disregard for human life" of a large number of patients from 1989 to 2000.

Dr Jane Barton was responsible for prescribing painkillers over 12 years.

There was an "institutionalised regime" of prescribing and administering "dangerous" amounts of a medication not clinically justified, the report said.

Former Bishop of Liverpool James Jones, who led Gosport Independent Panel, said: "The documents seen by the panel show that for a 12-year period a clinical assistant, Dr Barton, was responsible for the practice of prescribing which prevailed on the wards.

"Although the consultants were not involved directly in treating patients on the wards, the medical records show that they were aware of how drugs were prescribed and administered but did not intervene to stop the practice."

Image copyright PA Image caption Dr Jane Barton was found guilty of serious professional misconduct in 2010 but no prosecutions were brought

Relatives had said they hoped the findings of the report would end their "harrowing" wait for answers.

The report said relatives were "consistently let down" by those in authority, both medical individuals and institutions, when they complained about the treatment of their loved ones.