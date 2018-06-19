Image caption Northern introduced a temporary timetable earlier this month

There will not be a "stable network" for trains in the north of England until November, a Network Rail boss has said.

Patrick Cawley, director of route sponsorship, said the North West electrification scheme should be complete by 10 November.

Delays in the electrification have been blamed for timetable chaos in the region.

Mr Cawley was answering questions at a rail watchdog meeting in Manchester.

Responding to questioning from Jeff Halliwell, chairman of Transport Focus, he said: "We have pretty much broken the back of the North West electrification programme."

Mr Cawley added: "In September we're looking to complete the work and we're looking to enter into service in November - I think it's the 10th. That's when we'll have the infrastructure ready."

Mr Halliwell said passengers wanted answers to a range of questions relating to what he called the "timetable crisis" in recent weeks.

Hundreds of services have been disrupted since schedules were changed on 20 May.

'On track'

David Brown, managing director of Northern - one of the operators worst affected - apologised and said his firm was working hard to lift the current interim timetable which was brought in to stop the sudden cancellation of services.

Mr Brown also said: "For us to reintroduce the trains that we've taken out we don't need any further infrastructure."

Passengers using Northern have been particularly affected by the crisis, with some stranded on platforms for several hours.

The firm introduced a temporary timetable on 4 June removing about 6% of daily services in an attempt to boost reliability.

Mr Brown said Northern had been "on track" to deliver the new timetable until it was revealed in January that a Network Rail project to electrify the line between Manchester and Preston had suffered a delay.

Transport Focus chief executive Anthony Smith said after the meeting: "We are still waiting to hear more detail from train companies on how they will compensate those affected by the recent timetable crisis."