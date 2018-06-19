Image copyright Sussex Police Image caption The five-year-old was found dead with his mother

A five-year-old boy found dead with his mother at Beachy Head was the "brightest star", his grieving father has said.

Leo Tompsett, from Maidstone, Kent, and mother Cheryl, 42, were found dead at the cliffs near Eastbourne.

Officers have formally named the pair, whose bodies were discovered at the East Sussex beauty spot on Monday.

The youngster's father, who has asked not to be named, said his son's life had been "cut short".

'Last moments not known'

In a tribute issued through police, Leo's father said: "With more sadness and hurt than anyone can imagine, our precious Leo who was our shining light, our brightest star, has had his life cut short.

"We all miss him an amount beyond what anyone else can imagine."

Det Insp Simon Dunn said police investigations continued but there was nothing to suggest anyone was involved in the deaths.

He said: "Detectives are in the process of piecing together the last moments of their lives."

Emergency services were alerted on Sunday evening after a car was found in a car park.

Coastguard and lifeboat crews recovered the bodies the next day.