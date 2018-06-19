Image caption South Western Railway

A strike by South Western Railway staff in an ongoing dispute over the role of guards on trains has been called off.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union were due to walk out on Thursday for three days.

In the same dispute RMT members at Arriva Rail North pressed ahead with strike action earlier, with further walkouts on Thursday and Saturday.

South Western Railway said: "We are pleased for our passengers that the RMT union has suspended strike action."

The action was suspended following talks between the union and conciliation service Acas.

Mick Cash, RMT general secretary, said: "We hope that the talks can continue in a constructive manner and an agreement can be reached."