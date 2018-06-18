Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to Loughborough Junction station near Brixton

Three people have died after being struck by a train near Loughborough Junction station in south London.

The deaths are being treated as "unexplained" and police said they were investigating how the three people came to be on the tracks.

Emergency services were called to the station, near Brixton, at about 07:30 BST to reports of multiple bodies.

London Ambulance Service paramedics attended, but the three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Det Supt Gary Richardson, from British Transport Police (BTP), said his "thoughts are with the family and friends of these three people".

"My team are now working hard to understand what happened and how these three people came to lose their life on the railway," he added.

He asked anyone who was near the station on Monday morning or "saw something which they think might be relevant" to contact police.

The station is currently open, but BTP warned that train services will be delayed while inquiries are carried out.

Network Rail said it was "assisting the British Transport Police as they investigate an incident at Loughborough Junction this morning".

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We sent a number of ambulance crews but sadly three people were found dead at the scene."

Loughborough Junction station is between Herne Hill and Elephant and Castle and is operated by Thameslink.