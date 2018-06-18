Image caption The cliffs at Beachy Head are a popular beauty spot

The bodies of a woman and a young child have been found at the cliffs at Beachy Head.

Police and coastguards discovered their bodies at the beauty spot in East Sussex at about 07:00 BST.

The identities have yet to be confirmed, but they are believed to be a 42-year-old woman and her five-year-old son from Maidstone, in Kent.

Sussex Police said their inquiries were at an early stage, but the deaths were not being treated as suspicious.

It follows the discovery of three bodies at the foot of the cliffs near Eastbourne on Wednesday. Police said none of those deaths were linked.