Image copyright The National Lottery Image caption Supermarket worker Amanda Lewis won £1m from a Lucky Dip ticket two years ago

A lottery winner who scooped £1m is still working at the supermarket where she bought the ticket two years on.

Amanda Lewis, from Stafford, described her Euromillions win as "life-changing" - but she still works part-time at Asda on Molineux Way in Wolverhampton.

The 51-year-old used a £2 win from a previous lottery draw to purchase the winning numbers in June 2016.

Despite being able to buy new homes for her family, she said she would not give up her job of 16 years.

She said: "I think I would get bored if I didn't work.

"People have said I should set up my own business, but, to be honest, I have been there so long I don't have a clue what I would do if I didn't work there."

On 14 June 2016, she had been working later than usual and decided to buy a lucky dip for that night's draw.

She said: "Even now, I do sit there and think how incredible it is. You never think it will happen to you."

Image copyright The National Lottery Image caption Asda colleague Vilma Abdulla sold Amanda the ticket, while Susan Hill checked the ticket and told Amanda she had to call Camelot

With the money, she bought a new car, a new home with land for daughter Charlotte's horses, helped her with a home deposit and gave son Ryan some money for savings.

She said: "It is nice to be able to help them, but you still want them to understand the value of money.

"When you have lived with bills to pay, when you come into some money you don't want to waste it."

Mrs Lewis said shoppers regularly asked her to pass on some of her good fortune.

"Certain customers say they want to buy their lottery tickets off me because I am the lucky lady, or ask me to kiss their tickets," she added.