As millions of Muslims around the world celebrate Eid, Birmingham is hosting Europe's largest event with more than 140,000 people gathering in Small Heath Park.
Now in its seventh year, Celebrate Eid, marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.
The huge celebration in Birmingham is organised by Green Lane Masjid and Community Centre (GLMCC) in the city and includes global delicacies, a bazaar and a funfair.
Eid, which means "festival of breaking the feast", is a religious holiday and a day of celebrations when Muslims will give thanks to Allah, and exchange small gifts and cards.
