Image copyright Worcestershire County Council Image caption Workers at a Staffordshire quarry found remains of a woolly mammoth during work on Wednesday

Parts believed to have come from a woolly mammoth have been uncovered at a quarry.

Worcestershire Archive and Archaeology Service said the find, believed to include a tusk, were found and excavated in Staffordshire.

It is one of a number of finds of its kind from across the West Midlands, with another made at the same site a month ago.

The discovery will be analysed before going on display this weekend.

Rob Hedge from the service said the find, discovered on Wednesday, was believed to include parts of a woolly mammoth, including the tusk, and possibly other species.

It comes a month after a find at the same quarry in May.

Image copyright Worcestershire County Council Image caption The find is yet to be properly analysed, but the Worcestershire archaeology service said they believe it includes a tusk

Mr Hedge said: "There have been lots of discoveries from the Ice Age all over the West Midlands.

"There have actually been a lot of really interesting finds made here and it is not very well known about."

The service would not disclose exactly where the remains were found, however the information will be released when it is on view to the public as part of the Lost Landscapes of Worcestershire exhibition, which starts on Saturday.

Mr Hedge said finds are often made on quarries, where there may be an archaeologist on site who can examine and record it before it is taken back to the office for further analysis.

Mostly the archaeological discoveries do not date back as far as the Ice Age, but occasionally discoveries of this nature are made in deeper parts, he added.