Image caption The rigid-hulled inflatable boat was found off Dymchurch

A people-smuggling operation that brought 18 Albanians across the Channel in an inflatable boat was a "lucrative scam", the Old Bailey has been told.

Prosecutor Tim Probert-Wood QC said the migrants were smuggled from France to Kent illegally for money.

Eight men, from London and Kent, deny conspiracy to facilitate the commission of a breach of UK immigration law.

Jurors heard the inflatable boat was found in the middle of the night near the village of Dymchurch in May 2016.

Mr Probert-Wood told jurors some of the defendants were involved in arranging and carrying out transportation of the migrants.

He said others helped store and crew the boats that were used to bring them across the Channel.

The defendants:

Wayne Craig Bath, 38, of Sea Approach, Warden, Sheerness

Sabah Dulaj, 23, of no fixed address

Albert Letchford, 42, of Rochester Road, Gravesend

Leonard Powell, 66, of London Road, Dartford

Alan Viles, 27, of Ash Tree Road, Folkestone

Francis Wade, 59, of Gill Avenue, Wainscott, Rochester

Alfie Powell, 39, of no fixed address

Arthur Nutaj, 39, Wheatley Gardens, Enfield

The court heard the men were monitored by officers from the National Crime Agency and their meetings were sometimes photographed and filmed.

The men were also monitored by French police, the jury was told.

The trial continues.