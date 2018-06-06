Image caption Grimsby Town played Sheffield United at Blundell Park in July 2016

A man has been jailed for his part in football violence that broke out during a pre-season friendly match.

Bottles were thrown before the game between Grimsby Town and Sheffield United at Blundell Park in July 2016.

Macorley Robinson, 20, was jailed for 12 months after admitting violent disorder and two unrelated sexual assault offences.

Three other people received suspended sentences after admitting violent disorder at Sheffield Crown Court.

Sheffield United fans George McIlvanney, 21, of Grindlow Drive, Sheffield, Joel Godbehere, 23, of Farm Lane, Eckington and Zakaria Khalifa, 19, of Greasebrough Road, Sheffield, were also handed three-year football banning orders.

Grimsby supporter Robinson, of Riby Court, Holton-Le-Clay, also received a six-year football banning order and will be placed on the sex offenders' register.

In previous court hearings, 28 people pleaded guilty to taking part in the disorder and received suspended sentences and football banning orders.