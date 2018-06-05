Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption Adam Lovatt's wife Clare described him as an "extremely loving" family man

The wife of a man who died after an attack outside a pub said their family "lost someone amazing".

Deli-owner Adam Lovatt, 45, died after being found with serious injuries outside the Bridge Inn, Shropshire Street, Audlem in the early hours of 25 May.

Cheshire Police said it is treating his death as a murder inquiry.

Four people arrested in connection with the incident have been released under investigation or bailed.

Mr Lovatt's wife Clare said he "loved Audlem" where they had settled 18 months ago and opened Finefoodies Deli.

She described him as the family's "rock" and "Man of Steel."

Tributes to Mr Lovatt have been placed in a window in the family's deli

She said: "He has very much put his stamp on this place and we have got to try and keep it going.

"His legacy is here."

Det Insp Adam Waller, from Cheshire Police, said inquiries into the death are continuing.

On 25 May, a 44-year-old man from Shrewsbury was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and a 58-year-old woman from Shrewsbury arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both have been released under investigation.

Two days later, a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and later released on police bail. A 34-year-old man also arrested on suspicion of manslaughter has been released under investigation.

The force has urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward.