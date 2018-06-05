Image copyright BBC/Handout Image caption Paul Massey (left) and John Kinsella were both shot dead

Two men charged with the murders of two notorious gangland figures have appeared in court.

So-called "Mr Big" Paul Massey, 55, was shot five times as he got out of a car, while gangland enforcer John Kinsella was shot by a man on a bicycle as he walked his dog.

Steven Boyle, 35, and Mark Fellows, 37, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court charged with two counts of murder and one of attempted murder.

They were both remanded in custody.

Mr Boyle, of Sandiway, Heywood, Manchester, will next appear in court on 7 June.

Mr Fellows will next appear in court on 7 September when he is expected to enter a plea.

Massey, 55, was shot as he got out of a car outside his home in Clifton, Salford, on 26 July 2015.

The security boss and businessman was a well-known convicted criminal in the area.

Kinsella died after being shot by a man on a bicycle while he and his partner were walking their dog on 5 May.

She was also shot as she fled the scene at the St Helens Linkway near the M62 in Merseyside.

Kinsella had been described as a mob fixer who once stopped a gangster threatening former Liverpool footballer Steven Gerrard.

Five other people arrested last week have been released under investigation.