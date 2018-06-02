Image copyright BBC/Handout Image caption Paul Massey (left) and John Kinsella were both fatally shot

A man charged with the murders of an underworld "Mr Big" and a gangland enforcer has appeared in court amid a heavy police presence.

Mark Fellows is accused of killing Paul Massey, from Salford, and John Kinsella, from Liverpool.

The 37-year-old is also charged with the attempted murder of Kinsella's partner.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 5 June.

Image caption Paul Massey was dubbed "Mr Big" at a meeting to discuss civil disturbances in 1992

Massey, 55, was shot dead as he got out of a car outside his home on 26 July 2015.

A security boss and businessman, he was a convicted criminal once branded "Mr Big".

Kinsella died after being shot by a man on a bicycle while he was walking his dog with his partner on 5 May.

She was shot as she fled the scene by the St Helens Linkway near the M62 in Merseyside.

Kinsella had been described as a mob fixer who once stopped a gangster terrorising former Liverpool FC footballer Steven Gerrard.

Fellows, dressed in grey jogging bottoms and a sweatshirt, spoke at South Sefton Magistrates' Court only to confirm his name, date of birth and address in Warrington, Cheshire.

He was arrested at Manchester Airport on Wednesday after a series of police raids.

About 20 friends and relatives of Kinsella watched the three-minute hearing from the public gallery.

Five other people arrested this week have been released under investigation.