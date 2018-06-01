Image copyright Google Image caption The crash south of junction 6 also left two people injured

An eight-year-old boy has died in a crash on the M6 motorway near Spaghetti Junction in Birmingham.

The collision, which involved a lorry and a red Toyota Yaris, happened between junctions six and five southbound at 19:30 BST on Thursday.

The car is thought to have stopped on the hard shoulder prior to the crash.

Two people were taken to hospital and a 62-year-old lorry driver from Hampshire was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The boy, who is from Leicester, died at the scene, police confirmed.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said he was found in cardiac arrest when paramedics arrived.

Two other occupants of the car were taken to Heartlands Hospital for treatment.

A man, believed to be in his 60s, suffered a suspected fractured shoulder and a woman, believed to be in her 20s, a leg injury.

The lorry driver was uninjured.

West Midlands Police appealed for anyone with information to come forward.