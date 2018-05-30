Image copyright Susan Ramsdale Image caption Rail passengers, such as these at Manchester Piccadilly, faced huge delays on "Meltdown Monday"

The transport secretary says the "rail industry has collectively failed" passengers when timetable changes caused chaos across the network.

Chris Grayling wrote to MPs over the "wholly unsatisfactory" service from Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) as many trains in and out of south-east England suffered "Meltdown Monday" on 21 May.

GTR said it expected disruption to ease "over the coming month".

A Surrey rail user group earlier blamed the Department for Transport (DfT).

GTR runs Thameslink, Southern, Great Northern and the Gatwick Express.

Image copyright PA Image caption Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has criticised GTR and Network Rail

Stephen Trigg of the Reigate, Redhill and District Rail Users Association, added: "Thameslink is just failing all over the place. This morning six out of 12 trains have disappeared from the timetable. That's before any cancellations. How do people get to work?"

The shake-up started on 20 May and saw every train time on each operator changed, affecting an estimated half a million commuters.

Mr Grayling also criticised Network Rail, saying it "cannot cope" with the workload, and its performance was "simply unacceptable".

He added: "We were aware there might be some disruption in the early stages of any new timetable change but the scale of the problem has far outstripped any expectation."

He added he was now in "regular contact" with Network Rail and GTR to deal with the issues quickly.

Image copyright @cognito15 Image caption Trains are frequently overloaded at stations such as Harpenden while other services are cancelled

However, Mr Trigg said he also blamed Mr Grayling and his department.

"Everyone I speak to from the train company is working extremely long hours trying to sort the problems out - but there's not enough of them," he said.

"The bid was put in with a very slim-line management team and that bid won, because that's what the DfT wanted - a cheap bid.

"They need to put the money into the network."

A GTR spokesman said: "We apologise to passengers for the continued disruption linked to the introduction of the new timetable.

"We are working on a recovery plan with rail industry partners."

A Network Rail spokesman said: "Late timetables have certainly not helped the recent events but there are many other factors across the industry involved and we are looking at understanding the root cause so that future changes can be implemented more smoothly."