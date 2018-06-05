Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption How English do you feel? Views from Hackney and Boston

Why doesn't England have its own national anthem and why are its inhabitants obsessed with tea? These are some of the questions our readers asked about English identity.

Is it ok to be English and patriotic?

Image caption Roy Williams in Stoke-on-Trent has covered his house in over 40 England flags in preparation for the World Cup.

"Why are all the home nations, except England, allowed to be patriotic?" asked one reader who wanted to be anonymous.

James Buckler, 34, from Birmingham said the first time he sent off for his passport he wrote his nationality as English but was confused when it came back as British.

"I remember feeling a sense of shame and confusion for not knowing my own nationality. I felt like I had gotten it wrong," he said.

"It seems to me that this sense of confusion and nihilism over national identity doesn't seem to affect the Scottish, Welsh or Irish, so why is it so prevalent in England?"

Prof Kenny said there is an idea that the English are not permitted to be proudly patriotic, in the way that the Scots, Irish or Welsh are.

He said it was an anomaly with a long history and rooted in a belief that the nation is a unified political entity but continues to governs far-flung territories.

He believes, however, that change is afoot.

"The complaint that the English are not allowed to be patriotic "flies in the face of a considerable body of evidence that a growing number of English people have, in the last two decades, begun to develop a more unabashed pride and interest in their own English identity - and not just when the World Cup comes around."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The flag has been adopted by far-right groups over the years

Sebastian Gallop asked: "What do people have against the St. George's Flag? How can people think that a flag that's represented this country for centuries be racist?"

The English flag bears the cross of St George and can be traced back to the middle ages but was adopted in the 1970s by far right groups.

Kehinde Andrews, associate professor in sociology at Birmingham City University, said it subsequently became associated with racial tension, much like the Confederate Flag in the southern US states.

"Historically it's been associated with the National Front, British National Party, English Defence League. It's come to represent far-right, exclusive, white nationalism," he said.

"Unless it's the World Cup it's still got that imagery."

Prof Kenny believes that over time, St George's flag has come to acquire a wider set of cultural associations and has been reclaimed on the part of many ordinary English people.

"Since its first appearance as a mass phenomenon at the Euro '96 football tournament, it has become a part of our cultural wallpaper, appearing on mugs, tee shirts and flip-flops."

A poll by thinktank British Future indicated 57% of people believed the flag was "a symbol of England that belongs to people of every race and ethnic background in England today".

English vs British

Eight out of 10 people in England identify strongly as English, the survey of 20,000 people found.

Jacqueline Le Sueur, 57, from North Devon, was one of a number of people who wanted to know whether those surveyed considered themselves English or British.

Across the whole of England, just over a third of people saw being English as more significant than being British, with 16% saying they were English and not British and 18% more English than British.

Just over a fifth, 22%, consider themselves either more British or completely British and not English.

A number of readers also asked to see a comparison of how people from white and BME backgrounds identified themselves as British or English.

Among Black and minority ethnic (BME) people, the proportion identifying more as British rises, with one in four 24% saying they were British and not English.

Kehinde Andrews, associate professor in sociology at Birmingham City University, said the "vast majority of black people would not say they were English."

"They might say black-British," he said. "But not Black English because Englishness is something that is associated with being white."

Michael Kenny, professor of public policy at Cambridge University, said: "It is still the case that a majority of black and Asian people prefer to identify as British, which retains a more inclusive, civic feel, than English. But there are signs too that this pattern may well be changing in different ethnic communities and among younger generations."

Why is there no national anthem for England?

This question was asked by Richard Owen, 56. He said: "I always find England using the British anthem a sign of 'English arrogance' from the past, assuming all British people relate to England.

"I am Welsh and so revel in our national anthem when it is played and the sense of national identity and pride that it engenders. England should have [William Blake's] Jerusalem, or something like that."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption At international cricket matches William Blake's Jerusalem is played as the team runs on to the field

Mr Owen is talking about how the English sing the British national anthem at sporting events and ceremonies.

Michael Kenny, professor of public policy at Cambridge University, said this showed "the way in which the British and English national identities have been so deeply intertwined over the last few centuries".

The idea of a dedicated anthem for English sporting teams has become a topic of growing debate in recent years, he explained.

He said it represented "a feeling among many English people that their own national culture and sense of identity needs greater recognition".

Mr Owen's suggestion of Jerusalem - which includes the lyric "England's green and pleasant land" - joins others such as Land of Hope and Glory, I Vow To Thee, My Country and There'll Always Be an England.

But the English National Anthem Bill 2015-16 got no further than the first reading in Parliament. So until a bill is passed, we will continue to sing God Save The Queen.

Why don't we have English Guards?

Image caption The infantry regiments also take part in royal ceremonies while wearing iconic scarlet tunics and bearskins

The Scots, Welsh and Irish Guards are three of the five foot guard regiments of the British Army's Household Division which serves the Queen.

The other two are English foot guard regiments called the Grenadier Guards and the Coldstream Guards.

But they were not formed just to be "English," they were formed to protect the sovereign, said Andrew Wallis, director of The Guards Museum.

"There had been a number of attempts on the life of King Charles II who was living in exile on the continent.

"The good townsfolk of Bruges allowed him to set up his court in their town and that is where his bodyguard was formed [in 1656].

"He said to them, 'You will be my First Guards', and that is what they were called until 1815 when the title Grenadier was added to mark their role at the Battle of Waterloo."

The Coldstream Guards were formed in 1650 but supported Oliver Cromwell. They were named after the little town in which they were based on the border between England and Scotland.

The Scots Guards began in 1642 and joined the English regimental system in the late 1600s.

In 1900, Queen Victoria asked for an Irish Regiment of foot guards to be formed to mark the fact that at the turn of that century a third of the Army was made up of Irishmen.

The Welsh Guards were formed in 1915. "This was the only initiative that had a geographical driver behind it," said Mr Wallis.

The infantry regiments also perform duties such as protecting palaces and taking part in royal ceremonies while wearing iconic scarlet tunics and bearskins.

Why are the English obsessed with tea?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A nice cup of tea can cure all manner of ills in England

Wade Jones, 28, from Nottinghamshire asked this question after his near-obsessive tea-drinking was remarked upon by his international flatmates at university.

"They commented to me how much tea I drank. I love tea. It was vital to keep me going in my studies."

The English association with tea can be traced back to the 1600s when the British East India Company had a monopoly on the trade.

The drink saw a surge in popularity in the 1800s when Queen Victoria and her friend, Anna Russell the Duchess of Bedford, took to taking tea.

Their celebrity-like status saw tea rooms became fashionable with women and the beverage became a firm fixture with the nation.

It was even sent as a morale booster to soldiers during the World War Two when Prime Minister Winston Churchill declared it "more important than bullets".

Image copyright Wade Jones Image caption Wade Jones said tea was vital to keep him going with his university studies

"Tea is still believed, by English people of all classes, to have miraculous properties," according to anthropologist Kate Fox, in Watching the English.

"This magical drink can be used equally effectively as a sedative or stimulant, to calm and soothe or to revive and invigorate.

"Whatever your mental or physical state, what you need is 'a nice cup of tea'."

This article was inspired by questions from readers of BBC News Online.