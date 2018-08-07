Image caption Migrants were brought across in small boats, the court heard

Six men have been found guilty of trying to smuggle Albanian migrants in speed boats across the English Channel.

The operation was mainly based in Dymchurch, in Kent, and the men were caught following a series of failures.

Father and son Leonard and Alfie Powell were convicted at the Old Bailey alongside Albert Letchford, Wayne Bath, Sabah Dulaj and Artur Nutaj.