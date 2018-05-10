Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Daryl Sampson stabbed his father in his heart in a Worcestershire street

A man who murdered his father because he blamed him for his heroin addiction has been jailed for at least 24 years.

Daryl Sampson, 29, from Walsall, arranged to meet Robert Sampson in November to "talk through their issues" but stabbed him in the heart.

Sampson blamed the 63-year-old for his drug habits which he claimed were due to "abandonment issues" following his parents' split when he was a child.

He denied murder but was found guilty at Birmingham Crown Court.

Sampson arranged to meet his father in Crookbarrow Road, Norton, Worcestershire, on 16 November on the pretence of a reconciliation.

He drank on the way there and when he got in his father's car the pair began to argue, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

'Pretence of reconciliation'

Mr Sampson was then assaulted and ultimately attacked with a hunting knife Sampson had armed himself with.

Image copyright West Mercia Police Image caption Robert Sampson was stabbed on 16 November in Norton, Worcestershire

People in the residential area called police after hearing the commotion and Sampson was apprehended at the scene after making an admission to police officer, the CPS said.

Mr Sampson died in hospital from stab wounds and head injuries.

His wife Deborah has previously described him as "a brilliant dad, son, brother and husband".

Georgina Davies, senior prosecutor with West Midlands CPS, said: "Daryl Sampson used the pretence of reconciliation to carry out a premeditated, violent and callous murder on his unsuspecting father.

"The defendant claimed that his father was the aggressor and that he stabbed him in self-defence. However, we were able to prove that this was not the case. He will now have to deal with the consequences of his actions."

Det Sgt Natalie Martin of West Mercia Police said the stabbing happened in the open, on a public street in a quiet area and Sampson took no responsibility for his actions and showed no remorse.