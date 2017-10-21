Image copyright Google Image caption Cash was stolen from a business in Osney Lane, Oxford

Two men have been charged with a knife-point robbery at a security office in Oxford.

Cash was stolen on Friday at about 09:25 BST from the business in Osney Lane.

Police said threats were made with a knife during the robbery but no-one was injured.

Two men were arrested at about 11:00 in Burghfield, Berkshire, after a police helicopter pursued and located two suspects.

Andrew Leighton, 30, of Frilsham Road, Reading, and Craig Parker, 33, of Teviot Road, Tilehurst, Reading, have both been charged with one count of robbery.

Mr Parker was also charged with one count of possession of an offensive weapon.

They are both in custody and are due to appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court later.