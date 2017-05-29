Image copyright Family photo Image caption Bradley Lowery is receiving palliative care at home in County Durham

The family of terminally-ill Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery has accepted an apology from the website Ladbible which wrongly claimed he had died.

Six-year-old Bradley, from Blackhall Colliery, County Durham, has neuroblastoma and is receiving palliative care at home.

It is believed trolls started an RIPBradley hashtag on social media on Sunday which was picked up elsewhere.

Ladbible said it was investigating and pledged a £20,000 donation to his fund.

Bradley, an avid Sunderland fan, became the team's mascot and also led out the England team for its World Cup qualifier against Lithuania in March.

He was recently named Child of Courage at the Pride of North East Awards.

'Mistakes happen'

Following the incorrect reports about his death, a post on the family's Facebook page read: "I have spoken to the lad bible who have apologised for their mistake and would like to support Bradley's foundation moving forward.

"Although seeing the status was very upsetting mistakes happen and we would like to accept the apology and move forward from this.

"We have built our campaign on positivity and we would like to continue with this."

In a statement, Ladbible said: "Earlier today we posted an incorrect story about Bradley Lowery, the inspirational young Sunderland supporter whose courageous battle against cancer has captured the hearts and minds of people around the world.

"We realise the magnitude of our error and unreservedly apologise to Bradley and his family.

"We're now investigating how and why this story was published to our website. It should not have been.

"We are in contact with Bradley's family to discuss this matter further, and have already committed to a £20,000 donation to support his neuroblastoma treatment."